Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $31.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Enova International, Inc. is a provider of online financial services. It offers loans to customers in the United States and in the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada. The Company’s customers include consumers who have bank accounts but use alternative financial credit services because of their limited access to more traditional consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other lenders. Enova International, Inc is headquartered in Chicago. “

ENVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Maxim Group set a $40.00 price objective on Enova International and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Enova International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.33.

NYSE ENVA traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $26.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,668. Enova International has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 5.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 2.42.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. Enova International had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $285.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enova International will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Fisher sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,685,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enova International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 472,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 13,942 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enova International by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 153,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 14,970 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Enova International by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in shares of Enova International by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 6,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enova International by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,531 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,530,000 after purchasing an additional 90,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

