EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. EnLink Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

ENLC stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $9.06. 3,201,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,684,662. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. EnLink Midstream has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $17.92. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.43, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 2.00.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 434.0% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 31,552,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,236,000 after purchasing an additional 25,643,624 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 12,208.4% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 24,648,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $315,002,000 after purchasing an additional 24,447,828 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 36,353.8% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 12,168,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $155,510,000 after purchasing an additional 12,134,883 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 21,064.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,697,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $136,712,000 after purchasing an additional 10,646,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 54.0% during the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 22,530,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $287,944,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.95% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

