Enel (BIT:ENEL) Given a €7.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.60 ($7.67) target price on Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group set a €6.10 ($7.09) price target on Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.80 ($7.91) price target on Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. HSBC set a €6.30 ($7.33) price target on Enel and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €6.20 ($7.21) price target on Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Enel presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €6.33 ($7.35).

Enel has a 1 year low of €4.16 ($4.84) and a 1 year high of €5.59 ($6.50).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in South America, Europe, North and Central America, Africa, and Asia. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transports, purchases, and sells electricity; generates heat; and produces distributes, transports, and sells natural gas.

