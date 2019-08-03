Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07, Morningstar.com reports. Endurance International Group had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Endurance International Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Endurance International Group updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Endurance International Group stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $5.07. 516,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.02 million, a PE ratio of 169.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.82. Endurance International Group has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

Get Endurance International Group alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

In other Endurance International Group news, major shareholder Opportunistic Value Fun Okumus bought 411,178 shares of Endurance International Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,117,566.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Okumus Fund Management Ltd. bought 148,521 shares of Endurance International Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $751,516.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,107,022 shares of company stock valued at $5,597,534. Company insiders own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Endurance International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endurance International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 763.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 14,588 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 290.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 19,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 14,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Endurance International Group during the first quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Endurance International Group Company Profile

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

Read More: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Endurance International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endurance International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.