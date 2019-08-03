Endor Protocol Price Tops $0.0109 (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Endor Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, BitForex, IDEX and Upbit. In the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.28 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $107.81 or 0.00994723 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000878 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000131 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004785 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 758,617,542 tokens. The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Endor Protocol Token Trading

Endor Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, CoinBene, Kucoin, BitForex, Bilaxy, Coinall, Bittrex, Upbit, DEx.top, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

