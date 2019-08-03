Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endava (NYSE:DAVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Endava Plc provides information technology services. It offers software engineering, cloud transformation, test automation, technology consulting and other related services. The company serves finance, insurance and healthcare, retail and consumer goods, media and technology and communication industry. Endava Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DAVA. ValuEngine raised shares of Endava from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Endava in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a sector weight rating and a $38.26 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Endava from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Endava has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.32.

Endava stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.74. The company had a trading volume of 89,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,629. Endava has a 1-year low of $21.13 and a 1-year high of $43.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 39.78.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Endava had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The firm had revenue of $73.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Endava will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Endava by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 15,519 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Endava by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 162,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after buying an additional 51,077 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Endava by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Endava in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,430,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Endava in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. 13.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

