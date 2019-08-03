Emmis Communications (NASDAQ:EMMS) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Emmis Communications (NASDAQ:EMMS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Emmis Communications from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

EMMS stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.39. 26,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,208. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.31. Emmis Communications has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $6.75. The stock has a market cap of $69.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Emmis Communications (NASDAQ:EMMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Emmis Communications had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $27.77 million for the quarter.

In other news, insider Jeffrey H. Smulyan sold 33,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $187,623.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,952.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey H. Smulyan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total transaction of $114,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,447 shares in the company, valued at $356,572.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,052 shares of company stock worth $440,326 over the last three months. Insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Emmis Communications stock. Zazove Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emmis Communications Co. (NASDAQ:EMMS) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,085,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC owned about 8.26% of Emmis Communications worth $5,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 36.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emmis Communications Company Profile

Emmis Communications Corporation, a diversified media company, engages in radio broadcasting activities in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Radio, Publishing, and Corporate & Emerging Technologies. It operates 11 FM and 3 AM radio stations in New York, Los Angeles, Indianapolis, and Austin, as well as publishes Indianapolis monthly magazine.

