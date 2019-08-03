Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.48 million during the quarter. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 8.39%.

Shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.18. 47,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,756. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.05. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $12.14. The company has a market cap of $140.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.02%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.58%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities raised shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $0.27 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

