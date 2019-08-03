El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.69-0.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.71. El Pollo LoCo also updated its FY19 guidance to $0.69 to $0.72 EPS.

LOCO traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,832,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,050. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $378.18 million, a PE ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.46. El Pollo LoCo has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $18.47.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $113.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.74 million. El Pollo LoCo had a positive return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. El Pollo LoCo’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that El Pollo LoCo will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

LOCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded El Pollo LoCo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded El Pollo LoCo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded El Pollo LoCo from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

About El Pollo LoCo

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

