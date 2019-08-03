Einsteinium 1-Day Volume Tops $296,883.00 (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $15.24 million and $296,883.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Einsteinium has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0696 or 0.00000643 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, Poloniex and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.28 or 0.00879552 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00012202 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000052 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00015149 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000481 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00029990 BTC.

About Einsteinium

Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 218,817,926 coins. The official message board for Einsteinium is emc2slack.herokuapp.com . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

Einsteinium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Poloniex, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

