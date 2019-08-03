Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ EIDX traded down $2.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.40. 149,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,048. Eidos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $41.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 19.04 and a quick ratio of 19.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -17.42 and a beta of -0.84.

In related news, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $600,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uma Sinha sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $136,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,000 shares of company stock worth $2,103,590 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

EIDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Eidos Therapeutics to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Eidos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Eidos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Eidos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Eidos Therapeutics Company Profile

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

