Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $205.56.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup set a $159.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total transaction of $53,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,466,354.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $262,254.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,806,776.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,691 shares of company stock valued at $32,716,059. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $843,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EW traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $214.34. 1,042,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,011. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $194.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $134.53 and a 52 week high of $219.71. The company has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a PE ratio of 45.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.