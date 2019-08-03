Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Editas Medicine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.80.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

EDIT stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.97. The company had a trading volume of 611,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,743. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.18. Editas Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.80. The company has a quick ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 47.64% and a negative net margin of 359.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Editas Medicine by 6.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,848,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,943,000 after acquiring an additional 288,714 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Editas Medicine by 319.8% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,111,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,395 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Editas Medicine by 109.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,514,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,479,000 after acquiring an additional 792,931 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in Editas Medicine by 7.0% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 605,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,804,000 after acquiring an additional 39,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Editas Medicine by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 546,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.