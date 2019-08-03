Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ECHO. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.44.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

Shares of Echo Global Logistics stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.89. 317,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,694. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.98. Echo Global Logistics has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $36.75. The company has a market cap of $574.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.00.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $553.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after buying an additional 40,677 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 201.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 33,055 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 388.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 7,304 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.