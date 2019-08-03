Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,457,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,165,000 after purchasing an additional 288,837 shares during the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Eaton by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Eaton by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 80,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $6,668,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 270,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,350,526.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 4,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $344,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,695,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $79.30. 2,683,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,249,512. Eaton Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $64.46 and a fifty-two week high of $89.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.69%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETN. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank set a $96.00 target price on shares of Eaton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 target price on shares of Eaton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

