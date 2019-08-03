Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $382.43 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) will post sales of $382.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $378.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $387.58 million. Eagle Materials reported sales of $381.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.95 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 17.21%. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXP shares. SunTrust Banks set a $95.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $101.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $106.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.88.

Eagle Materials stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.95. The company had a trading volume of 411,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,125. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.42. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $102.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,618,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

