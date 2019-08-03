Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group began coverage on Dynatronics in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynatronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Aegis began coverage on Dynatronics in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.88.

Get Dynatronics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DYNT traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $1.56. 711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.07. Dynatronics has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $3.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.62.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $14.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 million. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. On average, analysts expect that Dynatronics will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes orthopedic soft goods, medical supplies, and physical therapy and rehabilitation equipment in the United States and internationally. It offers ankle and wrist braces, hot packs, cold packs, lumbar rolls, cervical collars, slings, cervical pillows, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, electrodes, and rehabilitation and back products.

Recommended Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.