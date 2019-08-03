Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,399,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,108 shares during the quarter. Duke Realty makes up 1.2% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $139,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 27.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 18.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 1,598.1% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

DRE stock opened at $32.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.57. Duke Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.73.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 23.14%. The company had revenue of $213.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Duke Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 64.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DRE. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

