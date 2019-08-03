Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) Position Boosted by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 2.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 556,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,007,000 after acquiring an additional 14,885 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 39.6% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 32,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 9,202 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,023,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,406,000 after acquiring an additional 491,476 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $527,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Duke Realty in the first quarter worth about $202,000. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DRE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.81 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

Shares of DRE traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.89. 1,732,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,933,642. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.57. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Duke Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $33.83.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $213.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.46 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.66%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

