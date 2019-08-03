DPW (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Trading Up 3.4%

DPW Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW)’s stock price was up 3.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.14, approximately 3,612,169 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 3,125,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

DPW’s stock is set to reverse split on Tuesday, August 6th. The 1-40 reverse split was announced on Thursday, July 25th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, August 5th.

DPW (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The technology company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.94 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DPW stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in DPW Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 266,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 4.09% of DPW at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About DPW (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW)

DPW Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America and Europe. The company offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

