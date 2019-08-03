Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Issues Earnings Results

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $20.60 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 74.48% and a return on equity of 58.74%.

DMLP traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.84. 49,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,035. The company has a quick ratio of 12.50, a current ratio of 12.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $618.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.63. Dorchester Minerals has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $21.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th.

In other Dorchester Minerals news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 6,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.33 per share, for a total transaction of $113,041.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Bradley J. Ehrman bought 5,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.89 per share, with a total value of $109,051.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 23,940 shares of company stock valued at $445,313. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

