Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $107.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.46% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Dollar Tree has underperformed the industry in the past six months due to its lowered earnings view for fiscal 2019. Also, the company posted dismal earnings in first-quarter fiscal 2019, wherein the bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and fell year over year. Moreover, the company reported fifth straight quarter of soft margin due to persistent cost pressures arising from higher domestic freight and investments in store wages. Nevertheless, the company’s strategic initiatives like Dollar Tree Plus! test and store-optimization efforts are encouraging. Backed by a robust comps trend that reflects strength in Dollar Tree and Family Dollar banners, Dollar Tree is likely to gain significantly. Management expects store-optimization measures to lift comps by up to 1.5%, after its implementation by the end of fiscal 2019.”

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DLTR. TheStreet raised Dollar Tree from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.98.

Shares of DLTR traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.87. 2,422,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,622. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $78.78 and a twelve month high of $113.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.65.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 14,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.85, for a total value of $1,625,180.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,391,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,512,092.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $112,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,379,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,363,626.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,789 shares of company stock valued at $8,203,018. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 55.9% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,599,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367,545 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,341,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,134 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at about $103,473,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Dollar Tree by 30.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,199,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,053,000 after acquiring an additional 507,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at about $46,537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

