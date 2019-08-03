Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Issues Q4 2019 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) updated its fourth quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.62-0.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $288-308 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $317.28 million.Dolby Laboratories also updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DLB. B. Riley raised Dolby Laboratories from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dolby Laboratories has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.00.

NYSE:DLB traded down $9.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.81. 2,620,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,871. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.92. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.84. Dolby Laboratories has a 1-year low of $58.17 and a 1-year high of $72.04.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $302.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.29 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 24.93%. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $1,687,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 57,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.53, for a total value of $3,882,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,227,730 shares of company stock worth $80,388,364. 40.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

