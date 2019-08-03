DNB Financial (NASDAQ:DNBF) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

DNB Financial (NASDAQ:DNBF) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.
Shares of DNBF stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.61. 22,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,968. The stock has a market cap of $198.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.84. DNB Financial has a 1 year low of $25.84 and a 1 year high of $46.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.84.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DNB Financial by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Castine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DNB Financial by 29.6% in the first quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 223,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after buying an additional 50,986 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DNB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DNB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.61% of the company’s stock.
DNB Financial Company Profile
DNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for DNB First, National Association that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers deposit products, including money market, savings, demand, and NOW accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, including IRAs and brokered deposits.
See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for DNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.