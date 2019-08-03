DNB Financial (NASDAQ:DNBF) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

DNB Financial (NASDAQ:DNBF) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Shares of DNBF stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.61. 22,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,968. The stock has a market cap of $198.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.84. DNB Financial has a 1 year low of $25.84 and a 1 year high of $46.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.84.

DNB Financial (NASDAQ:DNBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 million. DNB Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 20.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DNB Financial will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DNB Financial by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Castine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DNB Financial by 29.6% in the first quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 223,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after buying an additional 50,986 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DNB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DNB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

DNB Financial Company Profile

DNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for DNB First, National Association that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers deposit products, including money market, savings, demand, and NOW accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, including IRAs and brokered deposits.

