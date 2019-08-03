Discovery Metals (CVE:DSV) Stock Price Down 14.8%

Discovery Metals Corp (CVE:DSV)’s share price traded down 14.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38, 159,762 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 158% from the average session volume of 61,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 34.81 and a quick ratio of 34.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.10 million and a PE ratio of -3.87.

Discovery Metals Company Profile (CVE:DSV)

Discovery Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits primarily in Mexico. The company explores for silver, zinc, and lead deposits. It has a portfolio of seven principal properties with a land package of approximately 3000 square kilometers located in Coahuila State.

Recommended Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.