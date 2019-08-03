Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday.

Discovery Inc Series C stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,353,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850,551. Discovery Inc Series C has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.43.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Discovery Inc Series C will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 105.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Discovery Inc Series C during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Discovery Inc Series C during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Discovery Inc Series C during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 56.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

