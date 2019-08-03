Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Trading Up 5.8%

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF)’s share price were up 5.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.52 and last traded at $26.43, approximately 1,513,552 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 221% from the average daily volume of 471,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.98.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.57.

Get Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 402,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after buying an additional 212,407 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 30,805 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 171.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 57,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 36,541 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 14,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 7,367 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

See Also: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.