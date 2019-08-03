Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Diana Shipping from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

DSX stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.26. 178,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,134. The company has a market cap of $338.26 million, a PE ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.98. Diana Shipping has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.47.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $55.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.69 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diana Shipping will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 89,988 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 7,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a fleet of 48 dry bulk carriers comprising 20 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

