Diamond Platform Token Price Tops $14.75 on Major Exchanges (DPT)

Diamond Platform Token (CURRENCY:DPT) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Diamond Platform Token token can currently be purchased for about $14.75 or 0.00136163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and LocalTrade. Diamond Platform Token has a market capitalization of $12.71 million and approximately $43,751.00 worth of Diamond Platform Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Diamond Platform Token has traded up 22.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $599.70 or 0.05536063 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00043565 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000179 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001029 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Diamond Platform Token Profile

Diamond Platform Token is a token. It launched on September 6th, 2018. Diamond Platform Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 861,719 tokens. Diamond Platform Token’s official Twitter account is @delivererspower . The Reddit community for Diamond Platform Token is /r/cdiamondcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Diamond Platform Token is cdiamondcoin.com . The official message board for Diamond Platform Token is medium.com/Cdiamondcoin

Diamond Platform Token Token Trading

Diamond Platform Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LocalTrade and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond Platform Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond Platform Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond Platform Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

