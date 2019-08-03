Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Separately, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Monday, June 17th.

Get Dialog Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLGNF traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,216. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.48. Dialog Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $18.70 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Dialog Semiconductor had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $294.89 million for the quarter.

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialog Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.