Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Sets New 52-Week High at $45.85

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.85 and last traded at $45.85, with a volume of 100200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.00.

Separately, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $294.89 million for the quarter. Dialog Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 9.81%.

Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

