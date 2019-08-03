DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) PT Raised to $180.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on DexCom from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DexCom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on DexCom from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on DexCom from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $163.71.

DXCM traded down $4.11 on Thursday, hitting $144.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,234,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,584. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.93. DexCom has a 1-year low of $105.05 and a 1-year high of $161.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a current ratio of 7.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 480.70 and a beta of 0.80.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical device company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. DexCom had a positive return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $336.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DexCom will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Donald Abbey sold 9,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.08, for a total transaction of $1,093,352.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 3,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $419,805.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,570 shares in the company, valued at $8,469,644.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,065 shares of company stock worth $8,207,313. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in DexCom by 16.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,452,485 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $172,992,000 after acquiring an additional 205,402 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in DexCom by 71.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,164,081 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $138,642,000 after acquiring an additional 485,519 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in DexCom by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,131 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $124,776,000 after acquiring an additional 152,781 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in DexCom by 4.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,010,355 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $120,333,000 after acquiring an additional 44,803 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $107,191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

