DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) PT Raised to $172.00 at Raymond James

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $150.00 to $172.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 19.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.71.

Shares of DexCom stock traded down $4.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $144.21. 1,234,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,584. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.93. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $105.05 and a fifty-two week high of $161.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 480.70 and a beta of 0.80.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical device company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. DexCom had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a positive return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $336.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. DexCom’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that DexCom will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.92, for a total transaction of $46,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total transaction of $694,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,065 shares of company stock valued at $8,207,313 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,191,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in DexCom by 71.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,164,081 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $138,642,000 after acquiring an additional 485,519 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in DexCom by 16.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,452,485 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $172,992,000 after acquiring an additional 205,402 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,131 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $124,776,000 after acquiring an additional 152,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,436,000. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

