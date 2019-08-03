Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €14.20 Price Target by DZ Bank Analysts

DZ Bank set a €14.20 ($16.51) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €18.55 ($21.57) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays set a €17.30 ($20.12) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.50 ($16.86) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €15.60 ($18.14) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €18.31 ($21.29).

LHA stock opened at €14.52 ($16.88) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €15.17. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of €14.01 ($16.28) and a twelve month high of €24.00 ($27.91). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

