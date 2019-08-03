Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €42.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ZAL has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €46.80 ($54.42) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zalando presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €37.83 ($43.99).

Shares of FRA:ZAL traded down €3.78 ($4.40) on Friday, hitting €43.45 ($50.52). The company had a trading volume of 1,000,304 shares. Zalando has a 52-week low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a 52-week high of €49.86 ($57.98). The business has a 50 day moving average of €40.35.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

