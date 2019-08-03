Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $16.89

Designer Brands Inc (NYSE:DBI) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.89 and last traded at $17.26, with a volume of 1126313 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Designer Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Designer Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CL King raised shares of Designer Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Designer Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Designer Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get Designer Brands alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.46.

Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $878.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.97 million. Designer Brands had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 15.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Designer Brands Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Designer Brands’s payout ratio is 60.24%.

In other Designer Brands news, Director Joanne Zaiac sold 3,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $70,588.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Deborah L. Ferree sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $1,320,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,612 shares of company stock valued at $1,536,418 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Designer Brands during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Designer Brands during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Designer Brands during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Designer Brands during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Designer Brands during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

About Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI)

Designer Brands Inc designs, producers, and retails footwear and accessories for women, men, and kids primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: The U.S. Retail, the Canada Retail, and the Brand Portfolio. The company also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Designer Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Designer Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.