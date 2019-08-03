Depomed (NYSE:ASRT) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) dropped 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.22 and last traded at $3.24, approximately 633,255 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 808,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

ASRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Depomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Depomed from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.20.

Depomed (NYSE:ASRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $57.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.51 million.

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 12,500 shares of Depomed stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total transaction of $39,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Depomed stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) by 11,153.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,269 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Depomed were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Depomed (NYSE:ASRT)

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.

