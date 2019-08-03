Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) PT Set at $21.00 by Maxim Group

Maxim Group set a $21.00 target price on Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Denny’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denny’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Denny’s from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Get Denny's alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN opened at $22.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.16. Denny’s has a 1 year low of $13.32 and a 1 year high of $23.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.23.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.85 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 11.60%. Denny’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Denny’s will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Denny’s news, EVP F Mark Wolfinger sold 47,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $984,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 805,980 shares in the company, valued at $16,683,786. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John William Dillon sold 10,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $199,326.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,201.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,110 shares of company stock valued at $3,162,497. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Denny’s by 400.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 74,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 779,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,642,000 after purchasing an additional 39,094 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 96,901 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 578,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,379,000 after purchasing an additional 41,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

Further Reading: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.