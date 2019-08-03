Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Price Target Raised to $24.50

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) had its price objective increased by Wedbush from $23.00 to $24.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denny’s’ FY2019 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denny’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Denny’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered Denny’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.88.

DENN stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.17. 382,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,241. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.23. Denny’s has a one year low of $13.32 and a one year high of $23.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.16.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP John William Dillon sold 10,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $199,326.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,201.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP F Mark Wolfinger sold 47,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $984,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 805,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,683,786. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,110 shares of company stock valued at $3,162,497 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Denny’s by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 779,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,642,000 after acquiring an additional 39,094 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Denny’s by 400.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 74,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Denny’s by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 96,901 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Denny’s in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Denny’s by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 578,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,379,000 after acquiring an additional 41,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

