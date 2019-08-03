Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

DNLI has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright set a $28.00 target price on Denali Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Denali Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 11.55 and a current ratio of 11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -48.77 and a beta of 2.12. Denali Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $28.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.48.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 38.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 7,500 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $165,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $349,610.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,666 shares of company stock worth $2,272,053. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1,702.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 820,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,061,000 after purchasing an additional 775,358 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,438,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,520,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,262,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,408,000 after purchasing an additional 34,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $680,000. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

