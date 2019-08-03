Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Position Increased by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $60.13 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.08 and a 1 year high of $63.44. The firm has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.50%.

Several analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $37.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research set a $69.00 target price on Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.56.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 50,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $3,151,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 267,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,862,163.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 1,010 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $54,873.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,670 shares in the company, valued at $308,051.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,288 shares of company stock worth $5,753,311. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

