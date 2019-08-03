Delphy Market Cap Reaches $2.58 Million (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Delphy token can currently be purchased for $0.0433 or 0.00000400 BTC on popular exchanges including ABCC, OKEx and Gate.io. Delphy has a total market cap of $2.58 million and $249,904.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Delphy has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00258140 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009277 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.97 or 0.01403462 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000759 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00022764 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00110000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Delphy Token Profile

Delphy was first traded on November 8th, 2017. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,608,090 tokens. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Delphy Token Trading

Delphy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, OKEx and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

