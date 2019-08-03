Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €49.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DHER. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Barclays set a €53.80 ($62.56) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Delivery Hero has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €48.99 ($56.96).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Shares of ETR:DHER opened at €44.50 ($51.74) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -217.07. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €27.48 ($31.95) and a 1 year high of €49.88 ($58.00). The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is €40.29.

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.