DEEX Market Capitalization Achieves $558,988.00 (DEEX)

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. During the last seven days, DEEX has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. DEEX has a total market cap of $558,988.00 and approximately $1,698.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEEX coin can now be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DEEX alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00010282 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005038 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000117 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BLAST (BLAST) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000266 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DEEX Profile

DEEX is a coin. It launched on November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEEX is www.deex.exchange

DEEX Coin Trading

DEEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.