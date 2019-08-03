DeepOnion (ONION) 24 Hour Volume Tops $8,233.00

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $3.28 million and approximately $8,233.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00001881 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Kucoin, Coindeal and BiteBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00007680 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005027 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000618 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 105.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00088356 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000069 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 6th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Kucoin, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, Coindeal, SouthXchange, RightBTC, Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

