Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DECK. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup set a $180.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $162.29.

Shares of NYSE:DECK traded down $2.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.83. The stock had a trading volume of 538,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,473. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $101.69 and a 52 week high of $180.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.48. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrea O’donnell sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $321,573.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total transaction of $204,214.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,496,303.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,263 shares of company stock valued at $807,763. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 39.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $231,961,000 after buying an additional 449,854 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 674,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $99,114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $53,144,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 25.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 369,930 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,381,000 after purchasing an additional 75,316 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 339,895 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,488,000 after purchasing an additional 68,610 shares during the period.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

