Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DCPH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.00.

DCPH traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.37. 226,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,659. The company has a market cap of $854.31 million, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.54. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a current ratio of 9.55.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 2,100 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $52,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $94,258 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 61,033.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 187.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 9,073 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,506.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 22,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

