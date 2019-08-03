Debitum Network One Day Trading Volume Reaches $53,900.00 (DEB)

Debitum Network (CURRENCY:DEB) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Debitum Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0828 or 0.00000944 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Debitum Network has a market capitalization of $15.68 million and approximately $53,900.00 worth of Debitum Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Debitum Network has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00255832 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009237 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.88 or 0.01396146 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000756 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00023344 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00109957 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000520 BTC.

About Debitum Network

Debitum Network launched on October 26th, 2017. Debitum Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,282,333 tokens. Debitum Network’s official message board is blog.debitum.network . The Reddit community for Debitum Network is /r/DebitumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Debitum Network’s official website is debitum.network . Debitum Network’s official Twitter account is @DebitumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Debitum Network Token Trading

Debitum Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Debitum Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Debitum Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Debitum Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

