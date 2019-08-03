Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Dawson Geophysical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dawson Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Get Dawson Geophysical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DWSN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,228. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Dawson Geophysical has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $24.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.91 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dawson Geophysical will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DWSN. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Dawson Geophysical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Dawson Geophysical in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dawson Geophysical by 25.0% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 32,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dawson Geophysical in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Dawson Geophysical by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 23,304 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dawson Geophysical

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Dawson Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dawson Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.