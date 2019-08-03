Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a hold rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.14.

PLAY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,282. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $38.76 and a fifty-two week high of $67.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $363.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.72 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.48%.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, Director Michael J. Griffith bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.32 per share, with a total value of $196,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,977.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $299,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,480.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,039 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.8% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.1% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

